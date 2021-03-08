Gerald McCoy Names Team He’d ‘Love’ To Sign With In Free Agency

The 2020 season did not go as planned for Gerald McCoy, but the veteran defensive tackle is hoping 2021 will be better, starting in free agency.

After signing a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, McCoy tore his quadriceps in training camp, ending his season before it could get started. He was released by Dallas in August.

Thankfully, McCoy told SiriusXM NFL Radio today he plans on being healthy and “full go” for training camp this summer. In fact, not only does he know he’ll be ready, he also knows where wants to be for camp.

The six-time Pro Bowler wants to return to the team that gave him his start in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCoy played for the Bucs from 2010-18 before being released in May 2019.

“I would love to come back to Tampa,” McCoy said on SiriusXM. “A lot of people kinda misunderstood what took place between me and Tampa. They think it was he left or Tampa released him. Nah, there was more to it to that. All the issues I had with Tampa, we worked out last season when I was with Carolina. . . . There’s no bad blood. I talk to Jason Licht, I talk to the Glazers.”

"I would love to go back to Tampa." Free Agent DT @Geraldini93 on his recovery from the injury last year and how he would embrace a return to the @Buccaneers. #Buccaneers | @MarkdominikNFL | @BillLekas pic.twitter.com/9SllelKB6O — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 8, 2021

After getting cut by Tampa, McCoy spent the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers. The 33-year-old likely doesn’t have a lot of football left, but what remains in the tank he wants to expend playing for the Bucs.

We’ll see if that can become a reality in the coming weeks.