Gisele Bundchen Had 2-Word Message For The Bucs Today

Today’s a pretty big day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is coming off the worst performance of its season – and Tom Brady’s career. The Buccaneers were crushed by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football last week, losing 38-3 at home.

This week, the Bucs get another divisional opponent, taking on the Carolina Panthers. Bruce Arians was feeling good about his players heading into Sunday’s game.

“I think we have great leadership, and when you have really good leadership, very seldom will you ever lose two in a row,” Arians told Sara Walsh. “We’ve always preached that to our guys. This week of practice has been outstanding — just as if when we won our last ballgame. The one thing I can never complain about is our guys’ work ethic.”

Brady in particular is looking to bounce back. The six-time Super Bowl champion had a disastrous performance on Sunday night, throwing three interceptions. It was the worst loss of his career by points margin.

Perhaps Brady got some extra motivation from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, this week. She had a simple two-word message for Tampa Bay before today’s game.

It’s been an up-and-down half for Tampa Bay, though.

The Bucs and the Panthers are tied, 14-14, after two quarters. The game is on FOX.