Gisele Bundchen, Wife Of Tom Brady, Lands New Job In Sports World

Gisele Bundchen is no stranger to high-level sports; the supermodel has been married to quarterback Tom Brady since 2009. Now, she’s breaking into a professional role in the world of sports.

Bundchen has taken a role with online sportsbook and daily fantasy company DraftKings. The company has been on the forefront of the ongoing push for states to legalize sports betting throughout the country.

She joins the company as a “special adviser to the Board of Directors,” according to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum. It is unclear exactly what her role will be within the company, but it is a significant name joining a company that already has legendary athletes like Michael Jordan and Cal Ripken Jr.

Bundchen’s close connection to the NFL, through Brady, is notable. The news comes just days after Draftkings became one of the sportsbooks with an exclusive partnership with the league. FanDuel and Caesar’s are also involved.

The news also comes month after Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She has not been overly subtle about her desire for her husband to finally step away, but it is very clear that Brady will make that decision when he’s ready.

“What more do you have to prove?” Gisele Bundchen asked after this most recent championship. Brady maintains that he still has good football ahead of him. Based on the 2020 season, it is hard to doubt it.

