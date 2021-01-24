Gisele Bundchen Is Loving Tom Brady’s Start In Green Bay

Well, it doesn’t look like the cold weather will affect Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady looked magnificent on the opening drive of the NFC Championship, completing three-of-five pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown. He capped off the possession with a beautiful touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the left corner of the end zone.

It was such an impressive drive by the Buccaneers that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, couldn’t help but share her excitement on social media.

“Let’s gooooooooooooo @MikeEvans13_ @TomBrady,” Bundchen tweeted.

What stood out the most from the opening drive for Tampa Bay was Brady’s ability to make clutch throws in third-down situations.

The Buccaneers kept momentum in their favor by quickly forcing the Packers to punt – something that doesn’t happen often on the opening drive for Matt LaFleur’s offense.

A win this afternoon over the Packers would result in the Buccaneers’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002 season. It would also mark the 10th time that Brady appeared on the grandest stage of them all.

We’ll see if Brady and the Buccaneers can keep their foot on the gas in this first half.

The NFC Championship is being aired on FOX, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call.