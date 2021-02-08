Gisele Bundchen Loved The Bucs’ First Touchdown Of The Game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t look too sharp on the opening drive of Super Bowl LV, but they certainly delivered on the following one.

Tampa Bay had an eight-play, 75-yard drive to go up 7-3 over Kansas City. The drive was capped off with a touchdown pass from Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

Immediately following the touchdown, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared her thoughts on the play.

“Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!! @TomBrady -> @RobGronkowski,” Bundchen tweeted.

Bundchen is usually very active on social media during playoff games, so it’s highly unlikely this is the last time we see her tweet about Super Bowl LV.

This might sound crazy, but that was actually the first time that Brady had a touchdown drive in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Brady looked sharp on the ensuing drive, however, it didn’t end up in any points because the Chiefs made an incredible stop at the goal line. As of right now, the six-time Super Bowl champion has completed 8-of-11 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers will need at least a few more scoring drives if they want to build a comfortable lead against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

NFL fans can watch the rest of this game on CBS.