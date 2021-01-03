Gisele Bundchen Is Loving The Buccaneers’ Start Today

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already locked up a playoff berth, but the NFC South franchise is still playing for seeding purposes.

Tampa Bay is 10-5 on the season and hopes to get the No. 5 seed in the NFC, which would match them up against the NFC East winner.

The Buccaneers will look to move to 11-5 against the Falcons today. And it’s been so far, so good for Tampa Bay today.

Tampa Bay is leading Atlanta, 17-3, in the first half of Sunday’s game. Tom Brady is off to a great start, completing 8 of 14 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is loving the start on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a pretty successful first season for Brady in Tampa Bay.

Bruce Arians said the quarterback has “totally exceeded” his expectations.

“Totally exceeded,” Arians said to reporters Friday. “With having such a limited practice, we went to New Orleans [in Week 1] still learning words. When the quarterback calls a play, he should have a picture in his head. I don’t think that happened until November – just continuing to learn what words meant and what concepts meant, and then adjusting concepts as we went along.

“A guy might have a three or four-way go on a route [but now] we eliminated it to two. Things like that as we just kept evolving. I think right now when he calls a play, the picture is in his head and he’s really, really playing well. He’s exceeded it. His leadership is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. Peyton Manning is the only thing close.”