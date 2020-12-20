The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Huge Touchdown

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed a 17-point second half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons as the six-time Super Bowl champion found Antonio Brown for a 46-yard touchdown. And Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, couldn’t be happier.

Taking to Twitter, Bundchen had just one word to describe how she was feeling after the Brown touchdown. “Yeayyy!!!!” she wrote, adding a half-dozen applause emotes for added effect.

That 46-yard touchdown was Gisele’s husband’s second touchdown of the half. Brady has thrown for 390 yards and two touchdowns while completing over 68-percent of his passes.

On the ground, the Bucs have gotten surprisingly strong production out of Leonard Fournette, who is finally out of head coach Bruce Arians’ doghouse. Fournette has 11 carries for 39 yards and two big touchdowns.

The first half was about as bad a half as any Tom Brady team has played in his 21-year NFL career. His Bucs were shut out and held to just seven yards rushing as Atlanta jumped to a 17-0 lead.

But the Bucs reorganized at halftime and came out strong in the second half. An opening drive touchdown in the third quarter set the tone en route to 21 third quarter points.

Brady and the offense got the job done on offense. In order to secure the win, the defense will have to do its job.

Can the Buccaneers hold on to beat the Falcons and secure their first winning season since 2016?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.