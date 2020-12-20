Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Huge Touchdown

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed a 17-point second half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons as the six-time Super Bowl champion found Antonio Brown for a 46-yard touchdown. And Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, couldn’t be happier.

Taking to Twitter, Bundchen had just one word to describe how she was feeling after the Brown touchdown. “Yeayyy!!!!” she wrote, adding a half-dozen applause emotes for added effect.

That 46-yard touchdown was Gisele’s husband’s second touchdown of the half. Brady has thrown for 390 yards and two touchdowns while completing over 68-percent of his passes.

On the ground, the Bucs have gotten surprisingly strong production out of Leonard Fournette, who is finally out of head coach Bruce Arians’ doghouse. Fournette has 11 carries for 39 yards and two big touchdowns.

Yeayyyy!!!!!!!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) December 20, 2020

The first half was about as bad a half as any Tom Brady team has played in his 21-year NFL career. His Bucs were shut out and held to just seven yards rushing as Atlanta jumped to a 17-0 lead.

But the Bucs reorganized at halftime and came out strong in the second half. An opening drive touchdown in the third quarter set the tone en route to 21 third quarter points.

Antonio Brown with his first TD since Week 3 of last season. #Bucs take the lead for the first time today.pic.twitter.com/lLvjfkQPWM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2020

Brady and the offense got the job done on offense. In order to secure the win, the defense will have to do its job.

Can the Buccaneers hold on to beat the Falcons and secure their first winning season since 2016?