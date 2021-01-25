Gisele Bundchen Reacts To NFC Championship Game Win

Although he’s already locked up the designation as the NFL’s greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady pulled out another legacy defining win in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

The 43-year-old, Buccaneers quarterback led his team to a 31-26 victory over the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers, on the road at Lambeau Field. With the win, Brady advanced to his record-setting 10th Super Bowl, where he’ll have a chance to earn his seventh ring.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was among those excited to see the Buccaneers punch their ticket to this year’s Super Bowl. She won’t have to travel far considering that the title game will be hosted in Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

“Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!!” Bundchen tweeted following the Buccaneers win over the Packers on Sunday.

Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!! 👊👊👊👊👊😍😍 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 24, 2021

At this point, going to the Super Bowl probably feels normal for Bundchen. She’s already seen her husband win six rings and now, he’ll get a chance to go for seven in just two weeks.

Brady didn’t play his best football in Sunday’s NFC Championship, but did just enough to get his Buccaneers past the Packers. He ended the contest 20-for-36 for 280 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. All three giveaways came in the second half, allowing for Green Bay to make a late run.

But the Packers couldn’t mount a complete 18-point comeback. Aaron Rodgers did his best, but Green Bay ultimately couldn’t capitalize on the Buccaneers turnovers, as they stalled out in the red zone with just a few minutes to play. Head coach Matt LaFleur elected to kick a controversial field goal to pull within five points, but his team never saw the ball again.

Brady will get a few weeks off before his Buccaneers return to action on Feb. 7 in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay will await the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game to determine their opponent.

If Brady can win just one more game, his legacy may never be touched again.