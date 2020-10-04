Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady’s Huge Second Half

Tom Brady just had himself a vintage second half to lead the Bucs to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Gisele Bundchen was there to see it unfold.

Brady’s wife and the couple’s daughter were in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Tampa Bay’s 38-31 comeback win. Trailing 24-14 at halftime, Tampa Bay rallied behind three Brady second-half touchdown passes.

Gisele celebrated two of them on Twitter, including video of her daughter jumping up and down and cheering for her dad.

Brady finished the afternoon with 369 yards passing and five touchdowns. He threw a pick-six in the first half but bounced back with no problem.

Now 3-1, Brady and the Bucs have a tough stretch of games coming up. They’ll travel to Chicago to play the Bears on a short week this Thursday before hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

A road trip to Las Vegas follows in Week 7. Tampa Bay gets a rest in Week 8 with a game against the lowly New York Giants, but then must face the Saints, Panthers, Rams and Chiefs in consecutive weeks.