Gisele Bundchen Reveals Her True Feelings On Football

Even though Gisele Bundchen is married to Tom Brady, she wasn’t always a huge fan of the NFL. In fact, she didn’t even like the sport during the early stages of their relationship.

Bundchen admit that she wasn’t fond of football in ESPN’s “Man in the Arena” documentary.

“I thought it was the most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Bundchen said, via TMZ Sports. “I was like ‘What are they doing?’ Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?”

Bundchen was worried she wouldn’t know what to tell Brady if she was asked about his games.

“In the end, I was like, ‘God I don’t know what to tell this guy. He’s gonna ask me, ‘How was the game?’ I was like, ‘Oh, it was great!’ I didn’t understand anything.”

Brady wasn’t surprised that Bundchen had no interest in football at first, saying “She didn’t grow up watching football, she could care less about that.”

With that said, Bundchen’s opinion of the NFL has changed over time. Now, she’s constantly seen cheering Brady’s team on every Sunday.

NFL fans will most likely see Bundchen make an appearance on Sunday night’s broadcast for the Buccaneers-Saints game.