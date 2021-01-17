Gisele Bundchen Sends Message To Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Tom Brady will play in his 43rd postseason game on Sunday as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will have his work cut out for him in pursuit of a seventh ring. With the Packers on the horizon in the NFC Championship, the 43-year-old will need to put together a few more strong playoff performances. Before the veteran quarterback looks too far ahead, he must get through Drew Brees and the Saints in the Divisional round.

Prior to kickoff, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, posted a good luck message to the 43-year-old quarterback on her Instagram.

Take a look:

The cheer squad is ready over here!!! Let’s go papai! Let’s go Bucs!!! ✨✨✨ A torcida aqui está pronta !!! Vamos papai! Vamos Bucs !!! https://t.co/G73loO8H0n — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 17, 2021

The picture featured two of the couple’s dogs, creating quite the Brady fan club prior to game time. Bundchen will always be one of her husband’s biggest supporters and will surely be excited to see him play in yet another postseason game on Sunday.

But Brady and the Bucs will have their work cut out for them later tonight. The Saints handled Tampa Bay twice in the regular season, winning by 11 points in Week 1 before blowing them out 38-3 in Week 8. The Buccaneers seem to have improved since their last meeting, but the New Orleans defense should match-up well with Tampa’s high octane offense.

All eyes will be the quarterback match-up when the two teams meet on Sunday night. Brady will square off against Brees yet again as fans get to watch two of the best passers of the generation go toe-to-toe. Both quarterbacks will start Sunday’s game above the age of 42 for a chance to go to the NFC Championship. Brees holds a 5-2 advantage against Brady in past match-ups, but all bets are off when the two meet tonight.

Brady’s Buccaneers will kick-off against Brees’s Saints at 6:40 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on FOX.