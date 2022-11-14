Gisele Bundchen's Camp Responds To The Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen was spotted on an apparent dinner date in Costa Rica over the weekend with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Bundchen "grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas" with Valente, his pal and her two children from her previous marriage to Tom Brady.

Brazilian gossip site PurePeople also said Bundchen and Valente are dating. While these reports unsurprisingly, caused a stir, Bundchen is denying the two are a romantic item, according to the Daily Mail.

However, a source close to Gisele has now furiously denied that they're in a relationship, insisting that the date was anything but romantic - and noting that Joaquim is nothing more than a close family friend who has served as her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor 'for years.'

'He's been her kids jiu-jitsu teacher for years,' the insider revealed. 'There's no truth to the rumors that they're dating.'

Bundchen and Valente have known each other for some time, and the pair did a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021, along with Valente's brothers Pedro and Gui.

Bundchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce last month after 13 years of marriage.