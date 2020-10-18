Gisele Is Loving Tom Brady’s Performance So Far Today

The Spun

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having quite the first half against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs are rolling through two quarters, as they lead the Packers, 28-10, at halftime of today’s NFC game of the week on FOX.

Brady has been extremely efficient, as he’s completed 14 of 16 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side of the field, Rodgers has struggled, as he threw two first-half interceptions.

Gisele Bundchen is loving what she saw in the first half from her husband’s team. She posted multiple celebratory tweets in the first half.

Brady spoke earlier this week about how much respect he has for Rodgers. The Bucs quarterback is clearly motivated playing against another legendary NFL quarterback.

“I’m not defending Aaron. We’ve got a whole defense that’s doing that. But from my standpoint, what does that mean? I can play a role in that by doing our job on offense, so that a guy like that doesn’t have his offense on the field trying to score points,” Brady said this week. “You just can’t give guys like that extra opportunities because they make you pay.”

The Bucs can improve to 4-2 on the season with a win today, while the Packers would fall to 4-1 with a loss.


