Gisele Posts Heartwarming Father’s Day Message For Tom Brady

Professional athletes all over the country are celebrating Father’s Day today, including legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are not shy about showing love to one another on social media. On holidays, birthdays and anniversaries, they often will post something heartfelt about each other for the world to see.

Gisele left a sweet message to Brady on her Instagram today, along with a picture of the happy family at the beach.

“To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day!” Gisele wrote. “Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!”

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. The pair have two children together: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

Brady also has a son named John from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan.

Happy Father’s Day Tom!