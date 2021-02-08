Gisele Posts Heartwarming Message After 7th Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl yesterday, which means his better half gets to share the win with him. And Gisele had a heartwarming message for her husband and his team after their big win.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gisele offered her congratulations to Brady and the Bucs for their Super Bowl win. She praised her husband for all of the adversity he overcame in getting his seventh ring.

Gisele called 2020 “a challenging year” but noted that Brady never complained even when he came home with her bruises. She stated just how proud she was of their accomplishments and looks forward to next season.

Via Instagram:

Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!! A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible. Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet. It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success! Te amo❤️

Gisele has now gotten to see her husband win four Super Bowl titles over the last seven years. And each win has been incredibly impressive.

With Brady committed to playing at least one more year with the Buccaneers, there’s a good chance Gisele will get another chance to give the team even more praise over the next 365 days.

Is this the last time Gisele will get to celebrate a Super Bowl win?