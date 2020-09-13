Gisele Reacts To Tom Brady’s First Bucs Touchdown Pass

On Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady made his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut against the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees and company got the ball first, but failed to make much of the team’s first offensive opportunity. Brady made the Saints pay, with a quarterback sneak for a touchdown that gave Tampa Bay a 7-0 lead.

It was all Saints after that, though as New Orleans scored 24 straight points to take a 24-7 lead. The Buccaneers struggled to keep pace until Brady finally found his footing in the third quarter.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback finally threw his first touchdown pass early in the third quarter. He found tight end O.J. Howard in the corner of the endzone to cut the Saints lead to 24-14.

Brady’s wife, Gisele, was watching when the star quarterback threw his first touchdown pass.

Here was her reaction.

Tampa Bay eventually cut the Saints lead to just seven points with a field goal near the end of the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Buccaneers fans, the Saints rallied with a touchdown and a field goal to take a 34-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

It hasn’t been the best debut for Brady, who has connected on just 15-of-25 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions.