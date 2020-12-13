Gisele Reacts To Tom Brady’s First Touchdown Today

Tom Brady had somewhat of a rough start to his game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but things are starting to improve.

Tampa Bay is now leading Minnesota, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs just scored thanks to a long touchdown pass from Brady to wide receiver Scottie Miller.

Brady and Miller connected on a 48-yard strike to give the Buccaneers the lead.

Here’s the play:

Tom Brady goes Deep for 48-yards to Scotty Miller who's had his play time cut since the signing of Antonio Brown. That was probably a mistake because Miller is the team's fastest WR and made a number of big plays deep this season.#Bucs take the lead.pic.twitter.com/4QdZjSICor — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2020

Gisele is a happy wife. The wife of the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reacted on social media to the big score.

Touchdown!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) December 13, 2020

It’s been a big week for the power couple. Brady and Gisele reportedly bought a house in Miami’s “billionaire bunker.”

From Fox News:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will be Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s new neighbors on Indian Creek Island, also known as the “billionaire’s bunker” in Miami, Page Six can reveal. The couple, who are currently renting Derek Jeter’s sprawling Jetersville mansion in Tampa, have bought 26 Indian Creek for more than $17 million. They plan to demolish the house on the property and build their dream home in the vein of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, Calif., that they sold to Dr. Dre.

Today is all about football, though.

The Bucs and the Vikings are playing on FOX.