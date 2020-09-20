Gisele Reacts To Tom Brady’s First Win With The Buccaneers

Tom Brady and his family celebrated a lot of wins during his time in New England. Tonight, they get to celebrate their first in Tampa Bay.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback notched his first win with his NFC South franchise on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay, which lost Week 1 to New Orleans, beat Carolina, 31-17, at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers weren’t perfect – far from it – but Brady will take a win. He knows they need to be better moving forward, though.

“We’ve all got to execute better. At the end of the day, it’s an execution game … Everything’s got to be better,” Brady told reporters post-game.

Brady’s family isn’t letting anything get in the way of a win celebration, though. Gisele Bundchen appeared to enjoy the game on Twitter. She posted several messages during Brady’s first win with his new NFL franchise.

Touchdown !!!!!! Let’s do this!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 #go Bucs — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 20, 2020

Gisele posted a heartwarming video of the family decked out in Tom Brady No. 12 jerseys before kickoff, too.

Tampa Bay will look to move to 2-1 next weekend. The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos on the road at 4:25 p.m. E.T. next Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.