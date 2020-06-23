Photo: Gisele Reacts To Tom Brady’s New Bucs-Themed Shirt

No player has dominated this NFL offseason the way Tom Brady has. The six-time Super Bowl champion has handled his transition from New England to Tampa Bay quite well, and his new look has gained almost everyone’s approval.

Tampa Bay released photos of Brady in the team’s new uniforms last week. It served as a reality check for fans refusing to accept the fact that he no longer plays for New England.

Brady isn’t wearing a Buccaneers jersey this week, but the future Hall of Famer is still showcasing the team’s colors. On Tuesday morning, he showed off his newest two-tone “TB squared” shirt for the rest of the world to see.

After decades of seeing Brady in blue and red, it takes a few minutes for our eyes to adjust to seeing him in dark orange. That being said, Gisele Bundchen clearly likes her husband’s new look. She responded to Brady’s tweet with a trio of fire emojis.

🔥🔥🔥 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) June 23, 2020

This season might just be the most interesting one of Brady’s illustrious career.

From a talent standpoint, the Buccaneers have the right pieces to be a contender in the NFC. However, the team has a lot of moving parts and needs to get on the same page in order to be a playoff team.

Brady won’t have Bill Belichick to rely on like he did in Foxborough, but Bruce Arians is one of the best offensive minds in football. The two of them should be able to run a masterful offense in Tampa Bay.

How do you think Brady will perform with the Buccaneers?