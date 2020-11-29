Gisele Reacts To Tom Brady’s First Touchdown Of The Game

It’s been a tough afternoon for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they could have some momentum heading into halftime.

Tampa Bay trailed Kansas City by 17 points after the first quarter. It was an absurd start to the game for the Chiefs’ offense, specifically Tyreek Hill, who had more than 200 yards in the game’s first 15 minutes.

The Buccaneers have since rallied a bit.

Tampa Bay is now trailing Kansas City, 17-7, following a sweet throw and catch from Tom Brady to Ronald Jones. The Buccaneers were able to get on the scoreboard thanks to this insane run after the catch.

That was pretty great.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was a big fan.

Goooooo Bucs!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) November 29, 2020

Brady has struggled at times in Bruce Arians’ offense, causing many to speculate about potential problems between the head coach and quarterback.

However, Brady has made it clear that he just needs to play better.

“Just not executing at the highest level,” Brady said of his struggles this week. “I don’t think it’s more than that. I think we didn’t execute on some short throws [and] we didn’t execute on some medium throws. Just comes down to not as good execution as I think we’re capable of. We’re working hard to improve it and we’ll go out there and try and do a much better job this week.”

Perhaps a big second half from Brady can spark the Bucs the rest of the way.