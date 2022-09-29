Gisele Reportedly Has 1 Notable Priority Amid Marriage Drama

Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen has been a major topic of conversation over the last few months.

The couple are reportedly on the outs, either because of Brady's decision to unretire from football or, as Page Six previously reported, "the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Whatever the impetus for the rift, Gisele is said to be spending most of her time these days refocusing on her career.

Gisele was on the cover of V Magazine in April, and she reportedly also shot for British Vogue, Elle, and Perfect. according to a new Page Six report.

"A source tells us Bündchen has been shot by British fashion photographer David Sims for French mag M Le magazine du Monde, which is set to come out soon, during Paris Fashion Week," Page Six reported Wednesday.

"We hear she’ll also be on the cover of V again for its November couture issue, and that she has another shoot coming up for a major issue of a magazine."

Amid her fight with Brady, Gisele reportedly left the family's home in Florida for Costa Rica this summer. She is yet to attend a Bucs game this season, though the couple's two children were at Tampa Bay's home game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

The Brady-Gisele story line won't be going anywhere over the next few months as TB12 finishes out what could be his final NFL season.