Gisele Posts Message For Tom Brady On Valentine’s Day

February has been a pretty good month for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl earlier this month. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV last Sunday. Brady was named the game’s MVP.

Brady then had quite a time at the team’s Super Bowl boat parade. Video of Brady getting off of his boat went viral on social media. It was clear that Brady had been “enjoying” himself in the Super Bowl celebration.

Today, Brady is celebrating another special day. It’s Valentine’s Day and Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, posted a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“My forever lovvvey!” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Gisele shared a special message after the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet. It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success!” she wrote.

It’s good to be Tom Brady, that is for sure.