Gisele Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady In His Bucs Uniform

We got our first look at Tom Brady in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform earlier this week. The NFC South franchise released the photos of their new QB on Tuesday.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in New England, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay.

The former Patriots star appears to be excited about his new look.

“ALL CAPS: LFG,” Brady wrote, including a photo of himself in his new No. 12 jersey.

Some current Patriots players reacted to the photos on Instagram. New England veteran defensive back Patrick Chung used one word to describe Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform: “GOAT.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, also used one word to describe her husband’s new look. Her’s was a bit more romantic.

“Cutie,” she wrote on social media.

What do we think Brady prefers: Cutie or GOAT? It probably depends who the word is coming from.

The Brady-in-a-Bucs-uniform reaction we’d really like to see if that of Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach is obviously very motivated heading into the post-Tom Brady era.

“(Belichick) might bring up a couple articles … everybody saying it’s over, Brady this, Brady that,” Rodney Harrison told the Herald. “Of course he’ll say something about that. But at the end of the day, whether he makes the point or not, he knows the team will be motivated to prove they can win without Tom.”