Golf Analyst Identifies The 1 Major “Flaw” In Tom Brady’s Swing

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson fell to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a wildly entertaining The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, who supposedly has an 8 handicap, looked pretty awful early. Brady was shanking shots left and right and had an extremely embarrassing chip shot near the green.

Eventually, Brady was able to figure things out a bit. He holed out from about 150 yards away on No. 7 and put together some respectable holes on the back nine.

Still, his golf swing isn’t close to as pretty as his passing game is. That’s not really surprising, but a golf analyst has identified one “fatal flaw” in Brady’s swing that is in need of fixing.

Brady has a two-way miss going, hooks and blocks. Someone tell him to round-off his release stat or it could be a long day pic.twitter.com/6Zu5KgixJ9 — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) May 24, 2020

According to GOLF Top 100 Teacher Brian Manzella, the “fatal flaw” in Brady’s swing starts with his grip. It’s too “weak” in his left hand.

“When you have a left-hand grip that is either too weak, not enough under the heel pad or both, every really good swing you make should go dead right. Why? Because a weak grip will promote an opening of the clubface,” he told Golf.com.

We’re not thru 3 holes yet but it’s safe to say Tom Brady is ready for this thing to be over. pic.twitter.com/6rQUgWZhYe — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 24, 2020

The golf expert believes Brady could become a much more consistent player with an improved grip.

“A better, stronger left-hand grip, with the heel pad more on top of the grip and some extra emergency strategies for down twisting from the top should make him the player he obviously has the talent to be,” he said.

Perhaps Brady will take this advice to heart and be able to perform with more consistency the next time we do this.

And, hey, the swing is already significantly more pretty than Charles Barkley’s.

