Golf Analyst Identifies The 1 Major “Flaw” In Tom Brady’s Swing

Tom Brady hits an embarrassing shot in The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays a shot on the first hole during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson fell to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a wildly entertaining The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, who supposedly has an 8 handicap, looked pretty awful early. Brady was shanking shots left and right and had an extremely embarrassing chip shot near the green.

Eventually, Brady was able to figure things out a bit. He holed out from about 150 yards away on No. 7 and put together some respectable holes on the back nine.

Still, his golf swing isn’t close to as pretty as his passing game is. That’s not really surprising, but a golf analyst has identified one “fatal flaw” in Brady’s swing that is in need of fixing.

According to GOLF Top 100 Teacher Brian Manzella, the “fatal flaw” in Brady’s swing starts with his grip. It’s too “weak” in his left hand.

“When you have a left-hand grip that is either too weak, not enough under the heel pad or both, every really good swing you make should go dead right. Why? Because a weak grip will promote an opening of the clubface,” he told Golf.com.

The golf expert believes Brady could become a much more consistent player with an improved grip.

“A better, stronger left-hand grip, with the heel pad more on top of the grip and some extra emergency strategies for down twisting from the top should make him the player he obviously has the talent to be,” he said.

Perhaps Brady will take this advice to heart and be able to perform with more consistency the next time we do this.

And, hey, the swing is already significantly more pretty than Charles Barkley’s.

[Golf.com]

