Golf Fans Think Tom Brady Is Lying About His Handicap

Tom Brady playing golf in The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the third tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Golf fans aren’t buying Tom Brady’s supposed handicap heading into The Match: Champions for Charity on Turner Sports.

Brady and Phil Mickelson are taking on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the 18-hole match in Florida this afternoon. Brady is struggling, to say the least.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback has struggled to hit the ball straight – and with length – during the first couple of holes on Sunday afternoon. Fans seem to be enjoying Brady’s struggles, joking about it on Twitter.

Brady came into The Match with an 8.1 handicap – a very respectable number for a novice golfer. However, golf fans aren’t buying that handicap anymore.

“Brady not knowing how to drop from a red stake might explain the 8 handicap,” No Laying Up tweeted.

“If Brady is a single digit handicap then we all are,” Adam Beasley added.

“I think Tom Brady May have fibbed on that whole ‘8 Handicap’ thing,” Matt Jones tweeted.

Brady has had a couple of embarrassing moments so far. He barely got the ball off the ground on a chip shot near the green and then needed some help figuring out where he was supposed to drop the ball after going out of bounds.

Perhaps Brady is just letting the pressure of the TV cameras get to him. That would probably be a first for him, though.

Woods and Manning have taken advantage, as they’re two up through five holes. Mickelson and Brady will need to make a run on the back nine.

