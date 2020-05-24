Golf Fans Think Tom Brady Is Lying About His Handicap

Golf fans aren’t buying Tom Brady’s supposed handicap heading into The Match: Champions for Charity on Turner Sports.

Brady and Phil Mickelson are taking on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the 18-hole match in Florida this afternoon. Brady is struggling, to say the least.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback has struggled to hit the ball straight – and with length – during the first couple of holes on Sunday afternoon. Fans seem to be enjoying Brady’s struggles, joking about it on Twitter.

Brady came into The Match with an 8.1 handicap – a very respectable number for a novice golfer. However, golf fans aren’t buying that handicap anymore.

“Brady not knowing how to drop from a red stake might explain the 8 handicap,” No Laying Up tweeted.

Brady not knowing how to drop from a red stake might explain the 8 handicap. #MarkMeDownForA5 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) May 24, 2020

“If Brady is a single digit handicap then we all are,” Adam Beasley added.

If Brady is a single digit handicap then we all are. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) May 24, 2020

“I think Tom Brady May have fibbed on that whole ‘8 Handicap’ thing,” Matt Jones tweeted.

I think Tom Brady May have fibbed on that whole “8 Handicap” thing — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 24, 2020

Brady has had a couple of embarrassing moments so far. He barely got the ball off the ground on a chip shot near the green and then needed some help figuring out where he was supposed to drop the ball after going out of bounds.

We’re not thru 3 holes yet but it’s safe to say Tom Brady is ready for this thing to be over. pic.twitter.com/6rQUgWZhYe — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 24, 2020

Perhaps Brady is just letting the pressure of the TV cameras get to him. That would probably be a first for him, though.

Woods and Manning have taken advantage, as they’re two up through five holes. Mickelson and Brady will need to make a run on the back nine.