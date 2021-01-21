Bruce Arians Shares What Concerns Him About Green Bay Weather

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won seven straight games on the road, including two playoff games. Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, which will have a few thousand Green Bay Packers fans on hand, will ramp up the challenge quite a bit.

The Packers went 7-1 at home this year. Last weekend, they won the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, 32-18. Aaron Rodgers was very excited to have a few thousand fans back at the stadium for the first time, calling it the most normal a game has felt this year.

Lambeau Field presents some serious weather issues for teams not experienced in playing in the North as well. The current forecast has the temperature in the high 20s with a chance of snow. Bucs coach Bruce Arians isn’t too concerned about the temperature, but he does think serious wind could have an impact.

“The wind is a much, much bigger factor,” Arians said on Thursday, per ProFootballTalk. “I don’t consider it cold unless it’s single digits. It’s not going to affect the game at 28 degrees, but the wind really affects the game.”

Right now, serious wind gusts are not anticipated. It will be cold, but Tom Brady has plenty of bad weather experience, from his two decades with the New England Patriots.

That might also be good news for Aaron Rodgers on the other side of the field, though. At this point in their advanced careers, he still has the stronger arm than Brady, and played very well in significant winter conditions in some games late in the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the regular season contest between these two teams at Raymond James Stadium, 38-10. It was the biggest loss of the season for the Green Bay Packers, by a fair margin.

