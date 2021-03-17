Just over a month ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs with an incredible boat parade.

At the time, hundreds of boats flocked to the water for an aquatic parade. Tom Brady has celebrated plenty of Super Bowl wins – six if we’re counting – in the past, but it was clear there’s a special emphasis on his first one outside New England.

A video of Brady went viral when he needed a little help getting off the boat and onto dry land. It was clear the seven-time Super Bowl champion enjoyed a few drinks before getting off the boat.

Fans loved seeing Tom Brady look a little shaky coming off the boat. But his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski loved it even more. In fact, Gronk thinks Brady needed to party a little harder.

“He should’ve got more wasted, actually. I wish he got carried to the hospital and got some IV’s in him,” Gronk said to Kyle Brandt this morning.

Brady wasn’t the only one struggling while celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory last month.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller reportedly dropped fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin‘s phone into the water as well. It’s safe to say Godwin has a new phone – and that Tom Brady’s liver has recovered from the festivities.

Perhaps Brady will be able to celebrate even more if he wins again next year.