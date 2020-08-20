Gronk Has A Message For Those Doubting Tom Brady’s Arm Strength

It’d be totally normal if Tom Brady’s production on the field fell off at 43 years old. However, it sounds like the six-time champion might actually be turning back the clock.

After the Buccaneers wrapped up their practice on Thursday, tight end Rob Gronkowski talked about Brady’s arm strength.

While there have been plenty of questions about Brady’s arm strength heading into this season, Gronkowski wants people to know that Brady’s arm is just as strong as it was at 33 years old. If anything, he thinks his arm “may actually be stronger.”

Bruce Arians is one of the most aggressive playcallers in the NFL, so Brady will have to be ready to take shots down the field. Judging off Gronk’s comments, the veteran signal-caller will be up for the challenge.

Gronk says that Brady’s arm is where it was when he first started catching balls with him his rookie year, if not better than that. “May actually be stronger.” Brady was 33 that year. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 20, 2020

Tampa Bay has all the pieces in place to have an explosive offense.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are undeniably the best receiving duo in the NFL, and Cameron Brate, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard form an excellent trio at tight end.

The NFC South is loaded with talented offenses, as the Falcons, Panthers and Saints all have the capability to put up points in a hurry. It’ll be on Brady to keep the Buccaneers in contention this year.

Brady will make his debut for the Buccaneers on Sept. 13, when they face the Saints on the road.