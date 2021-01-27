Gronk Reveals What He Said To Tom Brady After NFC Championship

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a huge risk this past offseason, signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski. That gamble paid off, as the dynamic duo have played a major factor in the team’s run to the Super Bowl.

Everyone knew just how great Brady and Gronkowski were together in New England. However, there were some skeptics questioning if they could replicate that success on a different team.

Any doubts were put to rest last weekend at Lambeau Field, as the Buccaneers upset the Packers to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. It was a surreal moment for Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL a little less than two years ago.

During an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, the All-Pro tight end revealed how he and Brady reacted to winning the NFC Championship.

“We just gave each other a big hug and said, ‘This is what it’s all about. This why we came down here. This is our dream,’” Gronk told Corden. “All the work we put in – we knew we had to put a lot of work in – and just coming to an organization that was ready for success. A lot of great players on this team, a lot of great coaches. So we gave each other a big hug and said, ‘Man, we’re doing it. We’re doing it big. And it’s for real. We’re going to the Super Bowl. We came down to Tampa, man. Let’s finish it off.'”

Gronkowski’s decision to come out of retirement last March was controversial at the time. It took him a few months to get back into rhythm, but he still managed to have 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

Winning another Super Bowl with a different franchise would be the cherry on top for what will be a Hall of Fame career for Gronkowski.

Tampa Bay is a slight underdog heading into next weekend, but no one should count out Brady and Gronkowski on the grandest stage of them all.