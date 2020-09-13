Here’s The Latest On Mike Evans’ Status For Today’s Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take the field for the first time with Tom Brady as the team’s starting quarterback.

Tampa Bay squares off against division-rival New Orleans later this afternoon. In his first game as the Buccaneers quarterback, it looked like Tom Brady might not have one of the team’s best weapons.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans was listed as doubtful earlier this week with a hamstring injury. On Saturday, the Buccaneers updated his status, moving him to questionable.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Evans “may be on a pitch count.” However, “barring a setback, there is optimism for him to be on the field against the Saints.”

#Bucs WR Mike Evans, listed as doubtful just yesterday before being upgraded to questionable, is now likely to play despite his hamstring injury, source said. Evans may be on a pitch count, but barring a setback, there is optimism for him to be on the field against the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

Earlier this week, head coach Bruce Arians said the team will likely make Evans a game-time decision.

“We’ll take it all the way to the wire with him,” Arians told ESPN reporter Jenna Laine. “He’s got 1,000 reps already for this game, the whole camp. So it’ll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t go Friday, we’ll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can’t play, other guys will step in and step up.”

Last season, Evans had 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. With Tom Brady under center, he could be set for a massive season – if he can stay on the field.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.