Here’s What Ticket Prices Look Like For The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is headed to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but that doesn’t mean that Buccaneers fans will get any kind of home discount.

As with nearly every Super Bowl – especially one with limited capacity – the prices are sky high. How high are they?

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, tickets currently cost in the area of $10,000 a seat. He pointed out that prior to yesterday’s Conference Championship games, the Gametime app was selling tickets for $10,250.

That price has since gone down just a tiny bit. Gametime now sells tickets for the more reasonable price of $9,767.

Prices on Super Bowl now coming down below the $10,000 per seat mark. @GametimeUnited says get in ticket price to Super Bowl LV before the two games was $10,250. Get-in price now is $9,767. Does KC back to back undo Tampa home team Super Bowl? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2021

To put into perspective just how expensive those tickets are, tickets to Super Bowl LIV cost on average $2,900 to $4,300.

Just six years ago, the average price for Super Bowl tickets was still under $2,000, per TheStreet.com.

The most obvious factor playing into how high the tickets cost this time is the lack of availability. Only 22,000 fans are going to be allowed into Raymond James Stadium to see the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The participating teams could also be a major factor too. Patrick Mahomes is the fastest rising superstar in the NFL, while Tom Brady is the greatest winner in NFL history. A chance to see those two duel on the biggest stage has to be worth almost any price of admission.

How much would you pay for a ticket to Super Bowl LV?