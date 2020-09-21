Here’s Why Brett Favre Was At The Bucs’ Game On Sunday

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has a new fan. The legendary Brett Favre was in attendance for Brady’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Favre and Brady have had some sort of connection. Just days ago, Favre defended Brady following his two-interception performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Head coach Bruce Arians publicly criticized Brady for his mediocre game, sparking Favre’s defense of Brady.

Days after Favre’s defense of Brady, the long-time NFL quarterback made his way to Tampa Bay to see Brady take on the Panthers yesterday. Fortunately, Brady was able to get his first win with the Buccaneers, beating Carolina 31-17.

Brady had an awesome reaction to Favre attending his game on Sunday. The two have known each other for a long time.

“I love Brett,” Brady said. “I’ve known him a long time.”

As it turns out, Favre was not just there as a fan. He was there as a correspondent for NFL Films, per Pro Football Talk:

Per the team Favre works for The Grind, a show on Epix produced by NFL Films. He attended the game in connection with a feature on Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Favre was accompanied by a “couple” members of his family, along with a “pretty decent-sized film crew.”

The Buccaneers are off to a good start with Tom Brady at the helm. The Bucs’ Week 1 performance didn’t inspire much confidence. But Brady got plenty of help from his team on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay quarterback threw for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ 31-17 victory against the Panthers. It wasn’t the greatest statistical performance. But the Bucs proved they’re capable of winning without Brady at his best.

Brady and the Bucs get back to work this upcoming Sunday against the Denver Broncos.