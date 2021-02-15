Police Release Full Statement On Death Of Vincent Jackson

Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday. He was 38.

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s office found Jackson deceased at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida earlier today. An investigation has been launched and is now underway.

Here’s the full statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released on Monday afternoon:

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Homewood Suites located at 10240 Palm River Road in Brandon, Florida. “According to hotel staff, Jackson who is a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on January 11, 2021, and had been staying in a room since that date.” “On February 10, members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) spoke with Jackson’s family members who called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed on February 11. The following day, February 12, HCSO located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.” “Jackson was located deceased at approximately 11:30 a.m on February 15 in his hotel by a housekeeper.” “There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, as well as official identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records. HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.”

The statement concluded by confirming that investigation is on-going and that further updates will be provided as they become available.

Simply put, the news is devastating. Jackson became a fan favorite over the course of his 12-year career and went on to be active in the local Tampa community during his retirement.

Our thoughts are with Jackson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

