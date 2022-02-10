Report: How Bucs Feel About Tom Brady Trade Rumors

Tom Brady’s retirement has sparked a lot of rumors over the past week, as several fans actually believe he’ll return to the NFL.

Some fans think Brady would return if he could orchestrate a trade elsewhere. However, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times debunked that theory in his latest column.

“The Bucs would like nothing more than for Brady to change his mind about retirement, and they have every expectation that he will play in Tampa Bay if he does,” Stroud wrote, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Brady has been happy playing for the Bucs and living in the Tampa Bay area. He knows there isn’t anything the Bucs wouldn’t do if he decided to continue his career. They would sign any player. Give him whatever he thinks he needs to win. There would be no reason to leave.”

Again, there’s no guarantee Brady will return to the football field. If he does, Buccaneers fans should expect to see him back on their squad.

Brady discussed his future during the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast. He told Jim Gray “never say never” when it comes to a potential comeback.

“I’m just going to take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady said. “At the same time, I know that … I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

