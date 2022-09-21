How Much Money Mike Evans Will Lose During Suspension

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The bad news for Mike Evans is that he's suspended for this week's game. The good news is it's not going to cost him that much, relatively speaking.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Evans restructured his contract this offseason, dropping his base salary to "only" $1.12 million for this season.

As a result, he'll lose $62,222 for his one-game suspension. Had Evans not reworked his contract, the punishment would have been much more costly.

He'd have lost out on $715,000, per Schefter.

Evans, Tampa Bay's top wide receiver, was suspended for striking Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last week.

He appealed the ban, but the NFL upheld the ruling on Wednesday.

"We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of players doing more egregious violations including :punching, kicking and choking players and not being suspended," Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore said in a statement. "In addition, Evans had already been ejected, which is penalty enough, but the league chose to discipline him even more."

Evans won't suit up against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday but will be able to return in Week 4 for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.