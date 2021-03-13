Report: Here’s How Much Tom Brady Will Be Paid In 2021

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a contract extension for Tom Brady. It was yet another sign that the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to call it quits anytime soon.

Brady initially signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2020. Not only was his contract set to expire after the 2021 season, but his cap hit for this year was too expensive for a front office trying to keep its championship roster together.

Well, Brady solved both issues by signing a four-year extension that includes three voidable years. The voidable years will help the Buccaneers smooth out his cap hit over the next few years, meanwhile Brady gets to stay in Tampa through the 2022 season.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero explained Brady’s contract this Saturday, saying it’s basically another two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will give Brady $41.075 million this year, but his cap hit will be just over $9 million due to the voidable years. That’s a pretty good deal for both parties.

Tom Brady’s new contract with the #Bucs is another two-year, $50 million deal, but $41.075M is due in 2021 and just $8.925M in 2022, per source. The deal once again includes postseason incentives, and there are three voidable years, lowering his cap number in 2021 to $9.075M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2021

Brady’s willingness to free up cap space for the Buccaneers could help them retain key free agents, such as Shaq Barrett, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

Tampa Bay already took care of Lavonte David and Chris Godwin, so the focus will likely shift over to Barrett. After registering 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons, the All-Pro pass rusher is seeking a lucrative contract.