Report: How Much Fox Sports Is Paying Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was announced on Tuesday that Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as its lead analyst once his playing career is over. To the surprise of no one, the network had to break the bank to land the legendary quarterback.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Brady will make well over $20 million per year as FOX Sports' lead analyst.

Even though Brady will be jumping into a new role, he'll surpass both ESPN's Troy Aikman and CBS' Tony Romo when it comes to annual salary.

McCarthy added that Brady's contract with FOX Sports is believed to be longer than five years. Overall, his contract with the network could have a total value of nearly $200 million.

Brady will call the biggest NFL games for FOX Sports alongside Kevin Burkhardt. The network is hopeful they'll be able to replicate the success that Troy Aikman and Joe Buck had for over a decade.

In a recent tweet, Brady acknowledged his future at FOX Sports. He tweeted, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers."

There is no set date for Brady's debut with FOX Sports. His time with the company will begin once he officially retires from the NFL.