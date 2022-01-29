The Spun

Ian Rapoport Offers Clarification On Tom Brady Situation

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL world was stunned when ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Tom Brady is retiring. Shortly after that report came out, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that Brady has not yet made a decision.

Several media members in Tampa poured cold water on this report. Brady’s agent, Don Yee, also denied that his client has officially retired.

Moments ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Brady’s situation.

“Tom Brady does intend to retire, per several people close to him,” Rapoport tweeted. “The pushback appears to be based on timing, rather than his eventual decision.”

Rapoport had a bit more to say about this situation while on NFL Total Access.

“Nobody has actually denied that Tom Brady plans to retire,” There have been statements that sound like denial. There has been Tom Brady’s father telling Mike Giardi that this is speculation and he hasn’t firmly decided. There’s Tom Brady telling the Buccaneers that he has not decided for sure to retire. There’s the statement from his agent, Don Yee, calling it speculation.”

Judging by Rapoport’s latest comments, it sounds like Brady’s retirement news broke a bit too soon.

Hopefully, we get more clarity on this situation in the coming hours.

