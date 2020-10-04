Injury Update For Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with a couple of notable injuries on the offensive side of the ball so far this season. It appears that Tom Brady’s offense has another one to worry about.

Mike Evans has left today’s game with an injury.

The All-Pro wide receiver limped off the field in the first quarter of this afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Evans, one of the top wide receivers in the league, reportedly went straight into the locker room.

Bucs’ WR Mike Evans limping off the field and to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Here’s a replay of what happened – Evans got tackled awkwardly and appeared to injure his ankle while being brought down to the ground.

Mike Evans got tackled awkwardly and left the game with an injury.pic.twitter.com/SbuMbEkaER — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

Losing Evans for an extended period of time would be a massive blow to a Buccaneers’ offense that is already missing wide receiver Chris Godwin. That Bucs wide receiver is out for today’s game with a hamstring issue.

Hopefully the ankle injury to Evans is nothing serious and he’s able to make his way back to the field later in the game.

Tampa Bay could certainly use him. The Bucs are losing to the Chargers, 14-7, toward the end of the first quarter. It’s been an ugly start for Tom Brady, who has already thrown a pick-six.

The Bucs have yet to announce an official injury update for Mike Evans.