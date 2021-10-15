Injury Update For Bucs CB Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had severe injury issues in their secondary, and that was before cornerback Richard Sherman went down on the first drive of tonight’s game.

Sherman, who Tampa Bay signed off the street before Week 4, suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles. The five-time Pro Bowler pulled up lame and had to immediately head to the locker room.

Sherman has already been ruled out for the rest of tonight.

Bucs say Richard Sherman has a hamstring injury and is out for the rest of the game. Their corner injury problems continue in a big way. Pierre Desir steps in. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 15, 2021

The Bucs signed Sherman in the first place because of injuries. Tampa Bay is missing Sean Murphy-Bunting, who hurt his arm in the season opener, and Carlton Davis, who injured his quad in Week 4 against New England.

With Sherman now out, veteran Pierre Desir figures to see increased playing time opposite Jamel Dean. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might be able to put up big numbers as a result.

Currently, the Bucs and Eagles are tied at 7 late in the first quarter. Hurts and Tom Brady have each tossed touchdown passes.