Injury Update For Mike Evans Ahead Of Bears Game

Mike Evans walking on the field during a Buccaneers game. He and Chris Godwin are among the NFL's best WR pairs.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resets to his position during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady won’t have a ton of weapons to throw to tonight against the Bears, as the injury report for the Buccaneers is quite brutal. That being said, there’s a chance he’ll have his top target available in Mike Evans.

Evans suffered an ankle injury last weekend against the Chargers. He managed to return in the first half and put on a show, hauling in seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Since the Buccaneers are playing on a short week, Evans didn’t participate in any of the team’s three practices for Week 5. Nonetheless, he’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are expected to work out Evans’ ankle prior to kickoff. The team will make a decision then to see if he’s ready to compete against the Bears.

Rapoport said there is optimism that Evans can play, but the workout is key.

Evans isn’t the only playmaker that could miss tonight’s game. Slot receiver Scotty Miller is also listed as questionable, however, Rapoport said he’s expected to play.

The Buccaneers already ruled out Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy and Justin Watson for tonight’s showdown with the Bears. Additionally, running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to play for the second-straight week.

Tampa Bay is looking to improve to 4-1 on the season. Its chances of defeating Chicago on the road would certainly improve if Evans is active.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.