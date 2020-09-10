It’s Been A While Since Tom Brady Was A Regular Season Underdog

Tom Brady’s team hasn’t been an underdog in years. The Bucs’ season-opener against the New Orleans Saints marks the first time Brady’s team isn’t a regular-season favorite since 2015.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Sunday’s NFC South Division contest as 3.5-point underdogs to the Saints. New Orleans enters the 2020 season with one of the best rosters in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bucs still have major question marks entering the 2020 season.

Brady hasn’t been a regular-season underdog many times throughout his historic career. In fact, Sunday’s game is the first in which Brady’s team is an underdog since 2015. That year, Brady and the Patriots were underdogs to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. New England went on to win that game by a score of 40-32.

Brady and the Bucs are hoping to secure a similar underdog win against the Saints on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point underdog to New Orleans. Brady’s team had been favored in 74 straight regular-season starts up to Sunday’s game.

Tom Brady’s team is an underdog in a regular-season game for the first time since 2015, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Before this week, Brady’s team had been favored in 74 straight regular-season starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

Despite heading into the game an underdog, it wouldn’t be all too surprising to see Tom Brady and the Buccaneers pull off the upset.

Tampa Bay has one of the best offenses in the NFL, thanks to Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But it may take a while for the offense to blossom before we see it at its best.

The underdog Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.