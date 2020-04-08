Jameis Winston Addresses Being Replaced By Tom Brady

Tampa Bay made the biggest splash it possibly could this offseason, signing Tom Brady to a two-year deal. The downside to that move is that it put an end to the Jameis Winston era with the Buccaneers.

Winston had an inconsistent season with the Bucs in 2019 to say the least. He did throw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

Instead of being bitter about how his time in Tampa Bay ended, Winston appears to be content with his current situation. On Wednesday morning, he made an appearance on Fox News to address getting replaced by Brady.

“One thing about Tom Brady is it’s understood that he is the goat,” Winston said. “For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess that’s kudos to me. But at the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport. I’m excited for whatever opportunity may hold, and eventually I’ll have to play Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and other great quarterbacks.”

Jameis gets asked about his wedding and Tom Brady taking his job in Tampa on @FoxNews ! @edhenry is a Savage! Classy response as expected! I still love this guy and wish him the best. I hope he’s still active in our charitable community. Join us on #JPShow 3-6pm on 820AM/98.3 pic.twitter.com/AdKx9vHBFr — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 8, 2020

That’s an extremely mature response from Winston, who sounds ready for the next chapter of his career.

Winston remains on the open market, which is somewhat of a surprise when you consider his age and potential.

From undergoing LASIK surgery to losing his job with the Bucs, it’s been quite the offseason for Winston. It’ll be interesting to see which team gives him another opportunity this fall.