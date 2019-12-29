Jameis Winston Makes NFL History With Final Pass Of 2019

The Jameis Winston roller coaster ride is over for the 2019 season, but oh what a ride it was. Winston capped off his wild campaign by making NFL history on his final throw of the year.

Winston’s last pass of 2019 was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

The pick-6 gave Atlanta a walk-off 28-22 win on the first play of overtime in Tampa.

The interception was Winston’s 30th of the season, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in same season.

He is also the first quarterback to toss 30 picks in a season since Vinny Testaverde threw 35 for the Bucs back in 1988.

That's Jameis Winston's 30th INT of the season. First QB in NFL history to throw 30 TDs and 30 INTs in same season. Record seven pick-sixes on the year. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 29, 2019

Additionally, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell uncovered this statistical gem about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The first and last passes Winston threw for the Bucs on his rookie contract were both returned for touchdowns.

Jameis Winston’s first pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six. Jameis Winston’s last pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 29, 2019

Right now, it looks like Jameis will be back with the Bucs next season. For the sake of football fans, we hope he is.

The guy isn’t particularly good, but he is always entertaining.