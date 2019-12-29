The Spun

Jameis Winston Makes NFL History With Final Pass Of 2019

A closeup of Jameis Winston warming up before a game.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

The Jameis Winston roller coaster ride is over for the 2019 season, but oh what a ride it was. Winston capped off his wild campaign by making NFL history on his final throw of the year.

Winston’s last pass of 2019 was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

The pick-6 gave Atlanta a walk-off 28-22 win on the first play of overtime in Tampa.

The interception was Winston’s 30th of the season, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in same season.

He is also the first quarterback to toss 30 picks in a season since Vinny Testaverde threw 35 for the Bucs back in 1988.

Additionally, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell uncovered this statistical gem about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The first and last passes Winston threw for the Bucs on his rookie contract were both returned for touchdowns.

Right now, it looks like Jameis will be back with the Bucs next season. For the sake of football fans, we hope he is.

The guy isn’t particularly good, but he is always entertaining.


