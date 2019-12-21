Video: Jameis Winston Is Off To A Horrific Start vs. Texans

With the holiday season officially among us, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is handing out gifts to the Houston Texans. In all seriousness, the first two drives in today’s game couldn’t have started worse for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Earlier today there were reports about the Bucs retaining Winston for the 2020 season. Perhaps the last two weeks of this year won’t affect their decision, but it has to be alarming that he continues to struggle with turnovers.

On the opening drive of today’s Bucs-Texans game, Winston threw an interception to Bradley Roby. He returned it to the house for a touchdown.

It was Winston’s first pass attempt of the afternoon.

Check it out:

Winston tried to redeem himself on the following drive, but instead threw another interception.

This time around it was Justin Reid making the play for the Texans.

Houston’s defense forced its third turnover of the game in the second quarter.

It looked as if Winston had Breshad Perriman open over the middle of the field, but Johnathan Joseph jumped the route and picked off the Tampa Bay signal-caller.

There is still plenty of time left in this game for Winston to make plays for Tampa Bay. On the other hand, there is also time for Houston to force a few more turnovers.

Winston currently leads the league with 27 interceptions.

Fans can watch this game on NFL Network. Rich Eisen, Nate Burleson and Joe Thomas are on the call.