Jameis Winston Praised For Classy Move After Leaving Bucs

Jameis Winston had an up-and-down five-year tenure in Tampa, but the onetime No. 1 overall pick is trying to make sure he leaves town on a high note.

Winston, who signed with the New Orleans Saints last week, is still active with charitable efforts in Tampa. Today, he’s helping to pass out meals to those in need.

According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, Winston has donated $30,000 to help local families and small businesses who are struggling due to COVID-19. If you’re looking for his this afternoon, he’s delivering the meals himself curbside.

Here’s a photo from Auman of Winston outside The Open Cafe, a soul food restaurant in East Tampa.

Former Bucs, new Saints QB Jameis Winston has donated $30,000 to help struggling Tampa families and small restaurants during coronavirus restrictions. He’s passing out meals at Open Cafe on 34th until 3 today. pic.twitter.com/DfMQbxs3iy — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 2, 2020

Since the Bucs made it clear this winter that they were not going to retain Winston, he’s handled his departure in a classy manner. Even in the wake of the team signing Tom Brady, Winston had a message for the Bucs and their fans.

“It’s been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer,” Winston said back in March. “All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y’all again in February.”

Heading into his sixth professional season, Winston will spend 2020 in New Orleans as Drew Brees’ backup, with the hope of starting somewhere once again in 2021.