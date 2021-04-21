Jason Licht Names ‘Good Problem’ For Bucs In NFL Draft

When the NFL Draft begins on April 29, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to wait quite a while to submit their first round pick. After winning Super Bowl LV this past February, the Bucs hold the No. 32 overall pick, the last of the opening round.

As a result of the late pick, general manager Jason Licht will have to navigate the night carefully, as multiple moves are expected to be made in front of Tampa Bay. The position also makes it difficult for the Bucs to project what prospects will be available by the time the organization is on the clock.

But according to Licht, having the the No. 32 overall pick is a “good problem to have.”

“It’s a good problem to have,” Licht said during his Wednesday pre-draft press conference. “When we have draft meetings during the fall — November — and we always throw out, ‘Well, if we’re picking at 20, or if we’re picking at 22.’ And this year we were saying, ‘We want to be picking at 32.’ Every year you want to be picking at 32 and here we are at 32. So I’m happy we’re picking here and I want to pick here every year, obviously. But it does make it a little more challenging in terms of predicting what players will be there — for sure.”

"Every year, you want to be picking at 32, and here we are at 32." 🗣️: @jasonrlicht pic.twitter.com/zMRMI00zGs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 21, 2021

It’s unsurprising to hear Licht’s comments, as all 32 teams in the league want to have the last pick in the first round every year. If you’re picking at No. 32, that means you walked away from the previous season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Licht, who’s fared well at the draft in the past, also revealed a bit about the Buccaneers plan during his press conference on Wednesday. After the organization brought back most of its key pieces from the Super Bowl winning roster last year, Tampa Bay will focus on adding depth at the draft later this month.

[Pro Football Talk]