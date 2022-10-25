Jason Pierre-Paul Makes His Opinion On The Bucs Clear
Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has something to prove heading into Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Bucs.
The Bucs traded for Pierre-Paul during the 2018 offseason, and he spent four seasons with the team, helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV. However, after a 2021 season that was marred by a rotator cuff injury, Pierre-Paul was not brought back by Tampa Bay in free agency.
The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Baltimore in late September and has started four games since. On Thursday, he'll get a chance to face his former team, and he is clearly looking forward to it.
“There’s no bad blood but I want to show them what they don’t have," Pierre-Paul said Tuesday, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
In 54 games with Tampa Bay, Pierre-Paul finished with 171 tackles, 33 sacks, eight forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020.
Through his first four appearances with the Ravens, the 33-year-old outside linebacker has notched eight tackles and one sack.
Perhaps he'll be able to get sack No. 2 against Tom Brady Thursday evening.