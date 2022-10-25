Jason Pierre-Paul Makes His Opinion On The Bucs Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has something to prove heading into Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The Bucs traded for Pierre-Paul during the 2018 offseason, and he spent four seasons with the team, helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV. However, after a 2021 season that was marred by a rotator cuff injury, Pierre-Paul was not brought back by Tampa Bay in free agency.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Baltimore in late September and has started four games since. On Thursday, he'll get a chance to face his former team, and he is clearly looking forward to it.

“There’s no bad blood but I want to show them what they don’t have," Pierre-Paul said Tuesday, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

In 54 games with Tampa Bay, Pierre-Paul finished with 171 tackles, 33 sacks, eight forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Through his first four appearances with the Ravens, the 33-year-old outside linebacker has notched eight tackles and one sack.

Perhaps he'll be able to get sack No. 2 against Tom Brady Thursday evening.