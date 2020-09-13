Jay Glazer Has Some Details On Tom Brady’s Saints Interest

Earlier Sunday morning, reports emerged revealing Tom Brady had interest in a different NFL team before signing with Tampa Bay.

According to multiple reports, Brady and the New Orleans Saints had mutual interest. That, of course, came before Drew Brees decided to come back for another season after considering retirement.

NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed the Saints were also focused on landing Brady. He said the six-time Super Bowl champion was the Saints’ “contingency plan” if Brees had retired.

Brady was reportedly waiting to hear about Brees’ decision before making his own free agency decision.

Here’s more from Glazer.

According to @JayGlazer, Tom Brady waited to make his decision to see if Drew Brees retired. #Saints pic.twitter.com/xvxq0iNPzi — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 13, 2020

If Brees decided to walk away from the game, Tom Brady could be playing for the Saints this afternoon when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It would have been weird to see Brady in a Saints jersey, but he and Sean Payton would be an incredible pairing.

Instead, he’s on the opposing sideline as two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history square off. Brady and Brees are likely in the final few seasons of their illustrious careers.

Fans have to hope they can stay healthy so we can see incredible battles between these two twice a year for at least the next two seasons.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans face off at 4:25 p.m. ET.