Jerry Rice Makes His Pick Between Tom Brady, Joe Montana

For many, the Tom Brady vs. Joe Montana debate isn’t worth discussing. In their minds, Brady has long overtaken Montana as the GOAT.

However, Jerry Rice, the greatest wide receiver Montana ever played with, disagrees with them. In a choice between TB12 and Joe Cool, Rice is going with his guy.

The Hall of Fame wideout explained why during an appearance on 95.7 The Game on Monday morning.

“I’m going to go with Joe Montana because, like I said, it was a different era,” Rice said. “Not taking anything away from what’s happening today, but you look at the game today, the way it’s played, you look at how receivers are protected — I never thought I would see an era where the running back doesn’t have to be on the ground for them to stop the play because this, to me, is supposed to be tackle football. “So, it’s a whole different era, and I would go with Montana any day because he was Joe Cool, and he was in an era where he was not as protected.”

There you have it. If you want to listen to Rice’s full segment from today, check it out below.

As for Jerry picking Joe, no one can fault him for going to bat for his former teammate, and certainly one can still make the case that Montana is atop the quarterback mountain.

It’s tough to argue against Brady though, who is about to play in his 14th career conference championship game at the age of 43 and already has six Super Bowl rings.

[ 49ers Webzone ]